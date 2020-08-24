Man arrested for pulling a gun during argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 43-year-old man who reportedly pointed a handgun at a person during an argument over money.

LPD said on Sunday around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to 3rd and Fairfield streets on a report of several people fighting.

The 40-year-old victim told police there had been a fight over money that was stolen, and during the disagreement Stagie Harvey, 43, pulled out a gun.

According to the victim, Harvey pointed the gun at him before hiding in a neighbor’s garage.

Harvey was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

