Advertisement

Missing teens caught after pursuit on Highway 83

From McCook to North Platte, Monday
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four missing young people from central Nebraska were taken into custody after a pursuit began from McCook, and ended in a ditch on East Phillip Avenue in North Platte.

It started Monday at approximately 8:10 a.m. in McCook, when a PT Cruiser fled a traffic stop in McCook. The Nebraska State patrol is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Departement and the McCook Police Department.

The PT Cruiser was identified as stolen from Geneva.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said in a press release that Troopers took over the pursuit as it continued to travel northbound on Highway 83. The stolen PT Cruiser continued driving on its rims as it entered North Platte. The driver eventually lost control and became stuck in a ditch on E Phillip Avenue. All four people in the PT Cruiser were then taken into custody. The four juveniles were all identified as missing from central Nebraska.

NSP reports the driver, a 16-year-old male, spat on a trooper after being taken into custody. He was cited for assault on a peace officer with bodily fluid, as well as flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The driver will be lodged at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center. The three passengers, all juvenile males, were remanded to probation officers.

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scorching Temperatures Set to Continue...

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More intense heat is expected on Tuesday and beyond.

News

Four young people taken into custody after nearly 75-mile pursuit

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Four young people taken into custody after nearly 75-mile pursuit

News

COVID-19 cases drop in Nebraska due to ‘technical difficulties’ with lab data

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that six lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,641.

News

Driver arrested following pursuit with speeds above 155 MPH

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Georgia man following a pursuit early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

News

Four missing juveniles apprehended following pursuit with stolen car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska State Troopers, with assistance from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and McCook Police Officers, have taken four juveniles into custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

VOD Recordings

Warning to Lincoln drivers: slow down in school zones

Updated: 2 hours ago
Warning to Lincoln drivers: slow down in school zones

VOD Recordings

Patriotic store moves from VA to storefront

Updated: 2 hours ago
Patriotic store moves from VA to storefront

News

Local campaign promotes social distancing, mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local campaign promotes social distancing, mask-wearing

VOD Recordings

UNL reports small COVID-19 cluster at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority

Updated: 2 hours ago
UNL reports small COVID-19 cluster at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority