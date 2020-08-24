Missing teens caught after pursuit on Highway 83

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four missing young people from central Nebraska were taken into custody after a pursuit began from McCook, and ended in a ditch on East Phillip Avenue in North Platte.

It started Monday at approximately 8:10 a.m. in McCook, when a PT Cruiser fled a traffic stop in McCook. The Nebraska State patrol is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Departement and the McCook Police Department.

The PT Cruiser was identified as stolen from Geneva.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said in a press release that Troopers took over the pursuit as it continued to travel northbound on Highway 83. The stolen PT Cruiser continued driving on its rims as it entered North Platte. The driver eventually lost control and became stuck in a ditch on E Phillip Avenue. All four people in the PT Cruiser were then taken into custody. The four juveniles were all identified as missing from central Nebraska.

NSP reports the driver, a 16-year-old male, spat on a trooper after being taken into custody. He was cited for assault on a peace officer with bodily fluid, as well as flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The driver will be lodged at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center. The three passengers, all juvenile males, were remanded to probation officers.

