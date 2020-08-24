Advertisement

Passenger in car parked in median arrested for drug possession

Russell Rucks Jr.
Russell Rucks Jr.(Lincoln Police)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 27-year-old Russell Rucks Jr. for possession of drugs with intent to deliver and many more charges after he was found to be the passenger of a vehicle parked in the middle of a median.

It happened on August 22 around 12:30 a.m., when officers found the vehicle in the median near 7th and Q Streets. Police said there was an open bottle of Fireball whiskey and other alcohol bottles found in the car, so Rucks Jr. was asked to exit.

Police said Rucks Jr. initially refused, then got out and ran away, dropping baggies out of his pants pockets on his way. Officers chased him, and saw him hide between two trash containers, hiding another baggy while he was there.

Police said he was eventually arrested. Officers located the baggies he had dropped, which contained 17 grams of cocaine total. Officers also found a bag with Rucks Jr.‘s name on it that contained small baggies police said are consistent with selling drugs.

Rucks Jr. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

The driver of the vehicle fled during the chase so the investigation is ongoing.

