Scorching Temperatures Set to Continue...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brutal summer-time temperatures are expected to continue into the day on Tuesday and beyond as a ridge of high pressure continues to deliver brutally hot conditions to the state. Highs again on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid and upper 90s for most of eastern Nebraska, with highs around and just over 100° for most of western Nebraska.

More intense heat is expected on Tuesday with highs again in the mid and upper 90s to 100s across the state.
Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions will also continue across the state, with south winds at 8 to 18 MPH with some gusts between 20 and 25 MPH. Thankfully, one piece of good news is that dew points aren’t expected to be too bad - generally sitting in the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. This means feels like temperatures shouldn’t far out pace actual air temperatures, but there could be heat index values that sit between 100° and 105° for a brief time in the afternoon across central and eastern Nebraska.

The heat doesn’t relent until the late in the week. Friday could see a “cool” down as temperatures fall back to the low 90s in Lincoln. Relief arrives this weekend when temperatures cool back to the low 80s with at least some chances for rain returning to the forecast Friday into the weekend.

