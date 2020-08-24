Seward Parade of Flags first to install U.S. Space Force flag

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward Parade of Flags is the first public place ton install the U.S. Space Force flag. The Parade of Flags now has representation from all six branches of the military. The U.S. Space Force is also the first new branch of the military in 70 years.U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. of Strategic Air Command Corey Trusty said this new branch of the military will continue to bring national security for people in the U.S.

“The sky is no longer the limit,” Lt. Col. Trusty said. “For all of the ways civilians and the military rely on space, America’s network of roughly 1,000 satellites is virtually unprotected.” According to Trusty, the creation of the Space Force is a monumental change in fighting wars for the U.S. He also said the new form of the military in space is making the U.S. safer, prosperous and more connected.

“Our goal is not to get into a conflict. We want to deter it,” Lt. Col Trusty said. “I’ll say it one more time: Our goal is not to get into a conflict. We want to deter it.” Trusty said the space force will be challenged every day to find different ways to work in space. He said people within the Space Force will launch rockets, keep satellites safe and operational and develop new technology to defend people.

Marv Taylor, an advisor for the Parade of Flags, said it was originally made to educate people about government and different branches of the military. He said adding in the Space Force flag will provide more education for those visiting the site.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to be able to do that,” Taylor said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said protecting the U.S. satellites with Space Force is necessary. He said this will help with GPS, financial transaction or if the military needs to detect any missiles.

