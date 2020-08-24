Warning to Lincoln drivers: slow down in school zones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In July 2019, Lincoln Police found themselves giving out more than 4,800 speeding tickets, with more than 300 of them being in a school zone. During that same time frame in 2020, LPD has handed out more than 5,000 speeding tickets, with 119 of those in a school zone.

To keep kids safe, you'll see traffic officers out every morning wearing their bright yellow vests, pulling people over.

They're urging drivers to stay alert and pay close attention for those flashing lights, signaling that you're in a school zone, which in Lincoln, are set at 25 miles per hour. Tickets given out in these areas are double the fines.

“We need people to remain vigilant and cognizant of where they are. Watch your surroundings. Set your distractions aside. If it’s your phone, it can wait. It’s not that important,” said LPD Motor Officer Ty Denney.

Even though some students are continuing with remote learning, the majority of them are back in classrooms, which means during pick-up and drop-off times, many kids are also walking in those areas.

Speeding in a school zone isn't only dangerous for kids, but can be harmful to other drivers as well. LPD says the faster you go in a school zone, the shorter your time to react will be.

Officer Denney tells 10/11 during his career, he's handed out a ticket to a driver going over 60 miles per hour in a school zone.

"In 2020, people are in a hurry, whether it's because they got up late or they have something else going on. So, they're pushing it through school zones, and other times, people just don't see the lights that are flashing," said Officer Denney.

Not only are officers warning drivers about their speeding, but they're urging people to limit distractions, like eating and especially, using a cell phone.

Most school zones, but not all, around Lincoln are active 30 minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after school lets out. Police say no matter the time or where you are, it’s still important to drive the speed limit.

