Advertisement

Woman spits on officers following arrest

A 37-year-old female who was arrested for assault is also facing charges after spiting on officers multiple times.
A 37-year-old female who was arrested for assault is also facing charges after spiting on officers multiple times.(Lincoln Police)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 37-year-old female who was arrested for assault is also facing charges after spiting on officers multiple times.

LPD said on Saturday around midnight, officers were called to the 1300 Block of Washington Street on a report of an assault.

The victim told police LeToya Jones, 37, had been lingering in the area all day, and eventually approached the victim and called her a name.

That escalated the situation, and Jones then grabbed the victim's arm and punched her in the face. The victim then pepper-sprayed Jones, police said.

Jones was found walking through houses nearby, and when she was arrested she spat at officers in the cruiser, hitting the partition.

When she arrived at jail, she continued spitting at the officers hitting them in the face and uniforms.

She was arrested for assault and assault with bodily fluid on a police officer.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts on start of new school year

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

Man arrested for pulling a gun during argument

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lincoln Police arrested a 43-year-old man who reportedly pointed a handgun at a person during an argument over money.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Eddie! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Warning to Lincoln drivers: slow down in school zones

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
So far in 2020, LPD has handed out more than 5,000 speeding tickets, with 119 of those in a school zone.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Days and Warm Nights

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny and hot.

News

Local campaign promotes social distancing, mask-wearing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
It’s now been over a month since the last mask mandate went into effect here in Lancaster County. Now, a group of ambassadors is hitting the street to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

News

Seward Parade of Flags first to install U.S. Space Force flag

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Seward parade of flags first to install Space Force flag.

News

Seward Parade of Flags installs Space Force flag

Updated: 14 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday

News

11th and G Street Mural honors local grandparents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Sunday marked the first day of a nearly two-month process creating a new mural at the corner of 11th and G Street.

News

New Lincoln mural

Updated: 15 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday