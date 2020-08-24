Woman spits on officers following arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 37-year-old female who was arrested for assault is also facing charges after spiting on officers multiple times.

LPD said on Saturday around midnight, officers were called to the 1300 Block of Washington Street on a report of an assault.

The victim told police LeToya Jones, 37, had been lingering in the area all day, and eventually approached the victim and called her a name.

That escalated the situation, and Jones then grabbed the victim's arm and punched her in the face. The victim then pepper-sprayed Jones, police said.

Jones was found walking through houses nearby, and when she was arrested she spat at officers in the cruiser, hitting the partition.

When she arrived at jail, she continued spitting at the officers hitting them in the face and uniforms.

She was arrested for assault and assault with bodily fluid on a police officer.

