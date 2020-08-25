Advertisement

11 Nebraska senators make long-shot call for special session

Nebraska legislature
Nebraska legislature(KSNB)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eleven Nebraska lawmakers will make a long-shot attempt Tuesday to bring the Legislature into a special session focused on the coronavirus pandemic and law enforcement.

The lawmakers will file paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to ask their colleagues whether they would support a special session. The secretary of state’s office will then survey all state lawmakers.

At least 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators would have to endorse the idea of a special session, an outcome that’s extremely unlikely. Lawmakers finished their regular session less than two weeks ago after passing a major tax package. The session was also marred by nasty public disputes.

Nine of the 11 senators calling for a special session are Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. One is a Republican who often sides with Democrats and one is a left-leaning independent.

Special sessions are generally triggered by governors and focus on one specific topic. The proposed special session would focus on changing police powers, increasing civilian oversight of police, providing protections for workers threatened by the coronavirus, and other related issues.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD arrests man trying to cash $2,400 forged check

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man trying to cash a more than $2,000 fraudulent check and believe he’s involved in a number of other forgery cases.

News

LPD: Man goes into home, points shotgun at victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they say went into a home and pointed a shotgun at the people inside.

News

Gage County Sheriff investigating discovery of body near Big Blue River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The sheriff’s office said a boater noticed the body in a wooded area on the north side of the river

News

Community invited to safety demonstration for electric scooters this Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The safety demonstration will take place on 7th Street between R and Q Streets in the West Haymarket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Hottest Day of The Year Possible Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Hottest day of the year possible in the Lincoln area.

News

People having issues with Test Nebraska

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

DHHS issues statement regarding Test Nebraska test results

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials issued the following statement on Monday regarding a rumor that recently surfaced on social media, including Reddit, claiming that test results from Test Nebraska had been misplaced.

News

City council approves Lincoln’s new budget

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Lincoln's city council adopted the newest city budget, one that looks a little different because of COVID-19.