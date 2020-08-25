Advertisement

City council approves Lincoln’s new budget

Lincoln's city council adopted the newest city budget, one that looks a little different because of COVID-19.
Lincoln's city council adopted the newest city budget, one that looks a little different because of COVID-19.(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s City Council adopted the newest city budget, one that looks a little different because of COVID-19. While it’s about $10 million smaller than last year, most city departments will see cuts.

The budget comes out to a little over $210 million and while it was adopted today that vote was not unanimous.

"Increased expenditures are a kick in the teeth to the people who can't afford it," said Councilman Roy Christensen the sole no vote. "The people who are on the lower rung of the economic ladder are going to take an inordinate hit from this."

The fee increases will be in fifteen different areas for things like recycling centers, wastewater treatment, and city pools to make up for a nearly $12 million gap in the budget.

"If we want to continue to provide good services this is a creative and innovated way to do this," said Councilwoman Tammy Ward.

While there was no increase to property taxes it remains the largest percent of the budget at 32.7% or just shy of $70 million, followed by sales and occupation taxes.

"We did help close the budget gap by asking our city departments to make a lot of courageous cuts and for that, I think them, and I'm grateful for that as well," said Ward.

It was a more hotly debated budget than years past as calls to defund the police arose during public comment but no changes were made to the budget in regards to LPD. Part of the budget will allocate $800,000 to LPD to implement body cameras for officers.

“I’m grateful for the participation of so many and we wanted to hear your voices and most importantly we want to continue to build on community trust,” said Councilwoman Jane Raybould.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People having issues with Test Nebraska

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

DHHS issues statement regarding Test Nebraska test results

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials issued the following statement on Monday regarding a rumor that recently surfaced on social media, including Reddit, claiming that test results from Test Nebraska had been misplaced.

News

University of Nebraska-Lincoln starts first day of in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
UNL staff and students return to campus for in-person learning.

News

Program helping students find success in school faces barriers recruiting

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

UNL students return to campus for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Program helping Lincoln students find success faces recruiting barriers amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Normally this week educational specialists with the Educational Talent Search program would be in schools across Lincoln, looking for kids who need a little extra push to get through to college.

Forecast

Scorching Temperatures Set to Continue...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More intense heat is expected on Tuesday and beyond.

News

Four young people taken into custody after nearly 75-mile pursuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
Four young people taken into custody after nearly 75-mile pursuit

News

COVID-19 cases drop in Nebraska due to ‘technical difficulties’ with lab data

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that six lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,641.

News

Driver arrested following pursuit with speeds above 155 MPH

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Georgia man following a pursuit early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.