City council approves Lincoln’s new budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s City Council adopted the newest city budget, one that looks a little different because of COVID-19. While it’s about $10 million smaller than last year, most city departments will see cuts.

The budget comes out to a little over $210 million and while it was adopted today that vote was not unanimous.

"Increased expenditures are a kick in the teeth to the people who can't afford it," said Councilman Roy Christensen the sole no vote. "The people who are on the lower rung of the economic ladder are going to take an inordinate hit from this."

The fee increases will be in fifteen different areas for things like recycling centers, wastewater treatment, and city pools to make up for a nearly $12 million gap in the budget.

"If we want to continue to provide good services this is a creative and innovated way to do this," said Councilwoman Tammy Ward.

While there was no increase to property taxes it remains the largest percent of the budget at 32.7% or just shy of $70 million, followed by sales and occupation taxes.

"We did help close the budget gap by asking our city departments to make a lot of courageous cuts and for that, I think them, and I'm grateful for that as well," said Ward.

It was a more hotly debated budget than years past as calls to defund the police arose during public comment but no changes were made to the budget in regards to LPD. Part of the budget will allocate $800,000 to LPD to implement body cameras for officers.

“I’m grateful for the participation of so many and we wanted to hear your voices and most importantly we want to continue to build on community trust,” said Councilwoman Jane Raybould.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.