Community invited to safety demonstration for electric scooters this Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is inviting the community to attend a ScooterLNK safety demonstration on Saturday, August 29 as a way to outline safety and operation rules for electric scooters.

The safety demonstration will take place on 7th Street between R and Q Streets in the West Haymarket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s part of a year-long pilot project that will start September 1, where the program will be operated by Spin and Bird scooter companies.

Related: City of Lincoln postpones Scooter Pilot Program

During the demonstration, scooters will be disinfected and sanitized after every use. LTU encourages guests to wear masks at the demonstration and to maintain a six-foot distance between each other. The demonstration will also include electric bikes from the BikeLNK program.

Operation guidelines include:

Riders must be at least 18-years old to operate a scooter

Helmets are encouraged but not required

Scooters must be operated in the street, including on-street bike lanes. Scooters must not be ridden on sidewalks, hiking or biking trails, or UNL property

Only one rider is permitted on a scooter at a time

Riders must not operate scooters while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Electric scooters are dockless and can be parked on areas of the sidewalk, in spaces where there’s at least 4-ft of usable walking space, and in City-designated parking areas and corrals.

Scooter vendors will determine pricing by September 1. Riders pay for rides and locate scooters via the vendor apps.

For more information on the scooter pilot project, vendor apps and a full list of safety and operating guidelines, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.