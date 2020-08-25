Advertisement

Evan Canoyer leads Waverly into new season

The do-it-all senior is looking to lead the Vikings back to the Class B playoffs
Evan Canoyer competes a drill at Waverly's practice
Evan Canoyer competes a drill at Waverly's practice(koln)
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From wrestling to football, Evan Canoyer is used to winning at Waverly. After capturing a state championship on the mat, the Cornell wrestling commit is trying to lead the Vikings to a championship on the football field.

Waverly has lost to eventual Class B champion Omaha Skutt the past two years in the semifinals.

“It doesn’t matter what happened the last two years. It’s a brand new year, brand new people, brand new team and we’re coming in with some fire on us,” said Canoyer. Waverly head coach Reed Manstedt says that Canoyer is one of the best leaders he’s had while coaching.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Beatrice looking to bounce back

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Beatrice is looking to bounce back and reach the playoffs

News

Hundreds competing at USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals in Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX.

Sports

Kevin and Dan preview opening night of high school football

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
10/11 Sports team previews Week Zero

KOLN

Seim runs wild in Cross County’s Week 0 win

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Carter Siem rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in Cross County's season-opening win.

Latest News

Sports

HS Football Highlights (Aug. 21)

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Highlights from the opening night of the 2020 NSAA football season.

KOLN

Nauert sparks second half rally in Hastings win over Lincoln North Star

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Austin Nauert scored a pair of touchdowns in Hastings' 35-8 win over Lincoln North Star on the opening night of the high school football season.

Sports

Sandy Creek tops Schuyler on opening night

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Micah Biltoft had four receiving touchdowns in Sandy Creek's 37-20 season-opening win over Schuyler.

News

51 Husker athletic department staff members to be furloughed

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
51 athletic department staff members will be furloughed from Sept. 1-Dec. 31

Sports

Warriors bulk up, lean on linemen for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Lutheran will lean on its line play, which is a veteran group committed to strength training.

KOLN

High School Softball Season Begins During Pandemic

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Limited fans, mask-wearing, and socially-distant mound visits are among the sights of the opening night of the high school softball season.