Evan Canoyer leads Waverly into new season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From wrestling to football, Evan Canoyer is used to winning at Waverly. After capturing a state championship on the mat, the Cornell wrestling commit is trying to lead the Vikings to a championship on the football field.

Waverly has lost to eventual Class B champion Omaha Skutt the past two years in the semifinals.

“It doesn’t matter what happened the last two years. It’s a brand new year, brand new people, brand new team and we’re coming in with some fire on us,” said Canoyer. Waverly head coach Reed Manstedt says that Canoyer is one of the best leaders he’s had while coaching.

