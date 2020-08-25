Advertisement

Gage County Sheriff investigating discovery of body near Big Blue River

Body discovered near Big Blue River just west of Riverside Park
Body discovered near Big Blue River just west of Riverside Park(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The discovery of a body near the north bank of the Big Blue River, just west of Riverside Park, has prompted a death investigation, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said a boater noticed the body in a wooded area on the north side of the river.

According to investigators, the body has been transported to Omaha for an autopsy.

No other details were released and no identification has been made of the body.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Offfice is working with Beatrice Police on the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

