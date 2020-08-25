Advertisement

Hottest Day of The Year Possible Today

Hot Tuesday Ahead
Hot Tuesday Ahead(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hot weather will continue today with mostly sunny skies. The highest temperature so far in Lincoln this year so far is 96 degrees. I think we could hit 97 this afternoon. The humidity should not be that bad. but the heat index could still be around 100 later in the day. South wind could gust up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Mainly clear skies tonight and warm. Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be hot and mainly sunny. Highs both days will be in the mid 90s and perhaps a bit more humid for Thursday. Friday will be slightly cooler but still on the hot and muggy side with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A cold front moving through the area Friday night will give us a chance for scattered t’storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

It will be cooler for the weekend with isolated t’storms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Scattered t’storms will be possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The high on Monday will be around 80 with a continued chance for scattered t’storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Hot and dry weather continues through the week.

Forecast

Scorching Temperatures Set to Continue...

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More intense heat is expected on Tuesday and beyond.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Noon Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
More hot and dry weather for Monday afternoon and beyond.

Forecast

Hot Days and Warm Nights

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny and hot.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
Hot and dry weather expected into the upcoming work week with cooler weather arriving by next weekend.

Forecast

Hot and Dry Weather Lingers Into the Work Week...

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and dry weather continues into the upcoming week before cooler weather arrives late next week into the weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Staying hot, humid, and dry through much of the next week.

Forecast

More Heat and More Humidity...

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Staying hot and humid on Sunday into next week.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Forecast

Feeling Like Summer...

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and humid conditions expected into the weekend.