Hottest Day of The Year Possible Today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hot weather will continue today with mostly sunny skies. The highest temperature so far in Lincoln this year so far is 96 degrees. I think we could hit 97 this afternoon. The humidity should not be that bad. but the heat index could still be around 100 later in the day. South wind could gust up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Mainly clear skies tonight and warm. Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be hot and mainly sunny. Highs both days will be in the mid 90s and perhaps a bit more humid for Thursday. Friday will be slightly cooler but still on the hot and muggy side with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A cold front moving through the area Friday night will give us a chance for scattered t’storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

It will be cooler for the weekend with isolated t’storms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Scattered t’storms will be possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The high on Monday will be around 80 with a continued chance for scattered t’storms.

