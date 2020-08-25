Advertisement

LFR responds to fire at Kwik Shop

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Kwik Shop at 2811 N 48th St. at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Kwik Shop at 2811 N 48th St. at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.(LFR)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Kwik Shop at 2811 N 48th St. at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. 

LFR crews reported smoke and fire upon arrival with zero visibility inside the structure once they entered.  It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control. 

Cause of the fire was mechanical failure of a cooler inside the business.  Damage total is $400,000. 

