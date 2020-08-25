LFR responds to fire at Kwik Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Kwik Shop at 2811 N 48th St. at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

LFR crews reported smoke and fire upon arrival with zero visibility inside the structure once they entered. It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Cause of the fire was mechanical failure of a cooler inside the business. Damage total is $400,000.

