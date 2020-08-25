LPD arrests man trying to cash $2,400 forged check

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man trying to cash a more than $2,000 fraudulent check and said they believe he’s involved in a number of other forgery cases.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Lobos City Mex on N 27th Street, between O Street and Vine Street, for a man causing a disturbance over a check-cashing issue.

LPD said the man was trying to cash a $2,400 check that was fraudulent.

Officers said the store locked the doors as a way to keep the man inside until police arrived. The man tried breaking the windows to get out, according to officers, and once police got to the store the doors were unlocked and the man tried pushing his way past them.

LPD said they were able to arrest the man, verifying that the check was a forgery. He’s been identified as 40-year old William Schippert.

Related: Two arrested following drug bust at Red Roof Inn in Lincoln

Employees told officers they recognized Schippert from a previous case on August 7 involving a fraudulent check for $2,200.

LPD said they were investigating Schippert on other cases, one in June where a 36-year old man reported to police that his car was broken into. The man said his wallet and credit cards were stolen, and they had been used to withdraw money. LPD said $375 was also stolen using a check that was taken from the car. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and determined Schippert was responsible.

In July, LPD said another checkbook was stolen out of a car that was broken into where $350 was stolen with a forged check. Investigators believe Schippert opened a bank account on August 5 and used a fraudulent check to put $2,900 in it, using a payroll check. LPD said the check was forged and the wrong name was used. According to officers, Schippert withdrew the money before the checks had cleared, leaving the bank with a loss.

Schippert was arrested and is facing four counts of second-degree forgery, theft by deception, theft by receiving, and criminal mischief charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.