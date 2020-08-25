Advertisement

LPD: Man goes into home, points shotgun at victims

A man was arrested for pointing a shotgun at multiple people.
A man was arrested for pointing a shotgun at multiple people.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say went into a home and pointed a shotgun at the people inside.

Monday morning, around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on N 73rd Street, near N 70th and Fremont Streets, on a report of a man threatening people with a shotgun.

A woman told officers that 52-year old Phillip Salmela came into the home and pointed a gun at her and her guests.

Officers said the woman was able to leave the home and the guests ran away from the home immediately.

According to LPD, officers negotiated with Salmela and convinced him to leave the home peacefully. He was then taken into custody.

Salmela is facing two counts of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges.

