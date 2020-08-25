Nebraska Task Force One activated ahead of Hurricane Laura

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Task Force One has been activated ahead of Hurricane Laura. NE-TF1 made the announcement on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for NETF1 said the team being deployed is smaller than they will typically send in crisis situations, and the team will serve as a Type 4 Water team in support of rescue efforts.

Two members of the FEMA/US&R Command Staff have also been deployed.

“We are still finalizing how many members but we will be deploying as a water rescue compliment,” the spokesperson said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Laura is expected to produce a swath of heavy rainfall as it moves inland Wednesday night into Saturday, in addition to storm surge and wind threats. According to officials, this rainfall will cause a widespread flash, urban flooding, and isolated moderate river flooding.

