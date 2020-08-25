Old-time farming highlighted near Petersburg

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farming enthusiasts traveled from near and far to experience the 38th Annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee.

The event is part of the Rae Valley Old Threshers Reunion. The event features old tractors, farm equipment, corn shelling, rides for children, plowing, and other farming techniques from the past. The organization is encouraging anyone interested in keeping the hertiage of agriculture alive to join and become a member or sponsor of the Rae Valley Heritage Association. The show takes place at Charlie’s Park, which is farm ground once owned by the late Charles Huisman.

Pure Nebraska’s Jon Vanderford was on site for the event, and he talked with organizers including heritage association chairman John Frey. Next year’s show will be held on August 27, 28 and 29. Go to www.raevalley.org for more information.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.