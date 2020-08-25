Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

VALENCIA, Spain (CNN) – Electra and Violet are a pair of female gentoo penguins. They’re also new moms.

Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

So, the aquarium decided to let them adopt another penguin couple's extra egg, which hatched this month.

Electra y Viola son dos pingüinos hembras del @Oceanografic_vl que, tras incubar el huevo de otra pareja, han conseguido sacar adelante un polluelo. — Oceanogràfic València (@Oceanografic_vl) August 17, 2020

Electra and Violet will raise the little chick until it becomes independent, typically after about 75 days.

Folks at the aquarium say this is their first same-sex penguin couple but it's not uncommon.

It happens in more than 450 species of animals, both in zoos and in nature.

