Several Hy-Vee Pharmacies offer free COVID-19 testing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday it will offer COVID-19 testing at 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region. The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Nebraska Hy-Vee pharmacy locations:

O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510

Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112

Each location is offering testing windows from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

COVID-19 tests will also be offered at the following non-Nebraska pharmacy locations.

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049

Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807

Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245

West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901

Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311

Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151

Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

