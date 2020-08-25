Suspect arrested after driving into cornfield in pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Aurora Police Department, have arrested a man following a pursuit and search in Hamilton County.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, NSP received citizen reports of a vehicle driving extremely slowly on residential streets in Aurora for an extended period of time. A trooper located the vehicle and attempted to make contact, but the vehicle fled. The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, accelerated to more than 50 miles per hour on residential streets in Aurora. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle left Aurora westbound on E 12th Road, reaching speeds of more than 80 miles per hour on dirt roads throughout the area. The Tahoe eventually began traveling eastbound on Highway 34, back towards Aurora. As the vehicle approached the Giltner Spur on Highway 34, it turned into a cornfield and continued driving through the corn.

Troopers did not pursue into the field, but set up a perimeter in the area, along with the Aurora Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, NSP Air Wing, and NSP Police Service Dog Units. After approximately three hours, the suspect, Timothy Ulrich, 30, of Central City, was located on foot attempting to flee the area. It was discovered the license plate on the Tahoe was stolen. Troopers also located a knife and drug items.

Ulrich was arrested without further incident and lodged in Hamilton County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and criminal mischief related to damage done to the cornfield. The investigation remains ongoing.

