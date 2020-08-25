Advertisement

The heat remains on for now

Above average temperatures continue Wednesday.
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level high pressure ridge should remain in place for a few more days. This means the mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures will continue through at least Thursday. The ridge will begin to flatten Thursday and we should have cooler temperatures by Friday and this weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly sunny and hot. There could be some haze due to smoke from wildfires in the western part of the country. Highs both days should be in the mid 90s. Friday looks to be a few degrees cooler with a high in the low 90s. A cold front should move through the region late Friday and this will lead to much cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Another cold front arrives late Monday continuing the cooling trend. Highs Monday and Tuesday look to be in the mid 70s to around 80.

There will be some chances for rain late this week and early next week. At this time, the chance is 20% for Friday and Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday, the possibility of showers and thunderstorms looks better with a 40% chance each day. There could be some isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms in the area. If severe weather develops, the main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is low.

