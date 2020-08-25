Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 66

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 66 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,707. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
  • Recoveries: up from 1,726 to 1,739
  • Overall positivity rate: Lancaster County remains at 6.7 percent. State remains at 9.4 percent. National remains at 9 percent
  • Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 21 with four from Lancaster County and 17 from other communities (one on ventilator).

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 143

Deaths: 3

  • On Tuesday, August 25, the Health Department reported 143 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 12,864 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received three new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. Three men, between the ages of 60 and 85, have been lost to the disease. The total number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic now is 153. The county has confirmed 8,832 county residents have recovered from the illness.

PIERCE COUNTY

New Cases: 2

  • North Central District Health Department has been made aware of 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Four cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from close contact to confirmed positive cases: two cases in Pierce County.

KNOX COUNTY

New Cases: 6

  • North Central District Health Department has been made aware of 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Four cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from close contact to confirmed positive cases: two cases in Knox County. Four cases are currently under investigation in Knox County.

CHERRY COUNTY

New Cases: 3

  • North Central District Health Department has been made aware of 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Five cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from community spread: three cases in Cherry County.

BROWN COUNTY

New Cases: 1

  • North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Five cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from community spread: one case in Brown County.

HOLT COUNTY

New Cases: 1

  • North Central District Health Department has been made aware of 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Five cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from community spread: one case in Holt County.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

