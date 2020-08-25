Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Tuesday, August 25, the Health Department reported 143 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 12,864 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received three new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. Three men, between the ages of 60 and 85, have been lost to the disease. The total number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic now is 153. The county has confirmed 8,832 county residents have recovered from the illness.