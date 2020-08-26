Advertisement

4 people cited after altercation in parking lot

(MGN | MGN)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four people, including the victim, were recently cited by the Lincoln Police Department for disturbing the peace after an altercation at a parking lot earlier this summer.

Last month, on July 11, around 1 a.m. officers were called to an assault at parking lot near 70th and McCormick streets, in Northeast Lincoln.

A 23-year old man told responding officers while he was at the parking lot watching people race in the area, he was approached by a woman who said he wasn’t allowed to be there because he wasn’t a white American.

The man told officers that the woman came back with several men who kicked and hit him, as well as his car, according to police.

LPD said the man shared with officers that the group blocked the man from leaving and pulled him out of the car, then assaulted him.

Investigators said he had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Since then, investigators have processed the scene, interviewed witnesses, and located surveillance video. LPD was able to identify people in the group believed to be responsible.

Investigators said 38-year old Stacy Saddlemire was heard making comments that were derogatory about the man’s race. Saddlemire was not arrested, however, she was cited by LPD for assault and hate intimidation.

Officers also cited a 26-year old for disturbing the peace by fighting and an 18-year old for disturbing the peace and vandalism.

LPD said the victim’s car had scratches and dents, roughly $400 in damage.

Investigators also cited the victim for disturbing the peace and fighting. LPD said evidence showed the victim was trying to get out of his car, even though he claimed that he was being pulled out.

