A few more hot days, then much cooler

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of our streak of high temperatures in the 90s is on the horizon. Cooler, but still warm temperatures arrive this weekend. The beginning of next week should be even cooler. Rain chances should return as well.

A cold front will stall near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Northern Nebraska. Some isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in that area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The southern half of Nebraska should remain dry. High temperatures across Nebraska should once again reach the 90s in most locations.

The cold front that stalls Thursday should move through the area Friday. This will lead to highs in the northwestern half of Nebraska cooling down to the mid to upper 80s while the southeastern half has highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Some isolated severe storms are possible in Eastern and Southern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in that area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is low.

Saturday and Sunday look to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Sunday into early Monday with the arrival of another cold front.

This front will likely stall to our south Tuesday and Wednesday so more chances of rain are in the forecast. The cooling trend should continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

