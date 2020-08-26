Advertisement

A few more hot days, then much cooler

The streak of above average temperatures continues Thursday.
The streak of above average temperatures continues Thursday.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of our streak of high temperatures in the 90s is on the horizon. Cooler, but still warm temperatures arrive this weekend. The beginning of next week should be even cooler. Rain chances should return as well.

A cold front will stall near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Northern Nebraska. Some isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in that area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The southern half of Nebraska should remain dry. High temperatures across Nebraska should once again reach the 90s in most locations.

The cold front that stalls Thursday should move through the area Friday. This will lead to highs in the northwestern half of Nebraska cooling down to the mid to upper 80s while the southeastern half has highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Some isolated severe storms are possible in Eastern and Southern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in that area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is low.

Saturday and Sunday look to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Sunday into early Monday with the arrival of another cold front.

This front will likely stall to our south Tuesday and Wednesday so more chances of rain are in the forecast. The cooling trend should continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another hot day expected in Lincoln Wednesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunshine and heat continue today.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
Many locations have received below average precipitation this month.

Forecast

The heat remains on for now

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
An upper level high pressure ridge should remain in place for a few more days. This means the mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures will continue through at least Thursday.

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy, Hazy and Hot

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hottest day of the year possible in the Lincoln area.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
Hot and dry weather continues through the week.

Forecast

Scorching Temperatures Set to Continue...

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More intense heat is expected on Tuesday and beyond.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Noon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
More hot and dry weather for Monday afternoon and beyond.

Forecast

Hot Days and Warm Nights

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny and hot.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
Hot and dry weather expected into the upcoming work week with cooler weather arriving by next weekend.

Forecast

Hot and Dry Weather Lingers Into the Work Week...

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and dry weather continues into the upcoming week before cooler weather arrives late next week into the weekend.