Arson investigation at elementary school in Central Nebraska

Kearney, Neb. (KSNB) - According to a press release, Kearney Police were called to investigate a possible fire call at Bryant Elementary School on Tuesday evening.

Officers found smoke in the building and fire sprinklers were already activated suppressing the fire.

It was determined that a paper towel dispenser had been set on fire in the boy’s bathroom inside the school.

This incident is currently under investigation as a possible arson by Kearney Police, Nebraska State Fire Marshal, and Kearney Vol. Fire Department.

