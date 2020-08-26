Advertisement

Arson investigation at elementary school in Central Nebraska

Kearney police were called to investigate a possible fire call at Bryant Elementary School on Tuesday evening.
Kearney police were called to investigate a possible fire call at Bryant Elementary School on Tuesday evening.(WSAZ)
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kearney, Neb. (KSNB) - According to a press release, Kearney Police were called to investigate a possible fire call at Bryant Elementary School on Tuesday evening.

Officers found smoke in the building and fire sprinklers were already activated suppressing the fire.

It was determined that a paper towel dispenser had been set on fire in the boy’s bathroom inside the school.

This incident is currently under investigation as a possible arson by Kearney Police, Nebraska State Fire Marshal, and Kearney Vol. Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Large police presence near 33rd and Vine streets following officer down call

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The police presence is causing streets to be blocked off.

News

Buffalo roaming in South Central Nebraska

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Patrol said the animals got loose from a lot Wednesday morning and are in the general area of Holdrege/Loomis/Atlanta.

News

Investigators identify missing Gage County man’s body found near park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
A body found north of the Big Blue River near Riverside Park in west Beatrice, has been identified as the man authorities had been searching for since August 15.

News

Report shows steady economic recovery for Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during July.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man facing assault charges after shooting in February

Updated: 2 hours ago
he Lincoln Police Department recently charged a man for a shooting that happened back in February.

News

4 people cited after altercation in parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four people, including the victim, were recently cited by the Lincoln Police Department for disturbing the peace after an altercation at a parking lot earlier this summer.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 26

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Lincoln’s Boys and Girls Club hosts virtual bingo night fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, Lincoln's Boys and Girls Club has had to switch up a few things, and now, they need your help to keep programs running.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 26

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meet Cyrus! You can schedule and adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.