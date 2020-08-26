Advertisement

Back to School FAQ - August 26

By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“How will P.E. classes function with COVID rules?”

Parent

According to Lincoln Public Schools, physical education classes are taking place outdoors as much as possible for in-person learners. There are some exceptions at the high school level for courses where equipment or specific facilities are required.

LPS said games and activities promoting safe distancing are prioritized things like tennis, badminton, frisbee golf and anything fitness-wise that can be done alone or without groups is also happening.

Educators are modifying practices to smaller groups or pairs that can be distanced from one another. While masks are not required outside if students can be far apart, any activity during a p.e. class that takes place inside requires face coverings.

When it comes to remote learners, LPS is providing activities for them at the beginning of their class period where they’re still able to get feedback from the teacher through video chat or fitness logs.

