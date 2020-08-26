Buffalo roaming in South Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Like something out of a western movie or song, the buffalo are roaming, but they aren’t home on the range.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the animals got loose from a lot Wednesday morning and are in the general area of Holdrege/Loomis/Atlanta.

One report indicated there were more than 100 escaped buffalo roaming the countryside.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is leading the corral operation. NSP said if you see any away from the herd, call 308-995-5692.

