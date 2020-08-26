Carnie bulks up, raises recruiting profile

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris tight end James Carnie wanted to bulk up over the off-season. Adding 33 pounds over 6 months did the trick. Carnie says he drank protein shakes regularly, in addition to his dinner each night. Carnie says the shakes had 1,300 calories, 277 grams of carbohydrates, and 57 grams of protein.

With the added bulk, Carnie says he feels more explosive than ever. The 3-star recruit also increased his speed in 2020. Carnie says he’s shaved .5 seconds in his 40-yard dash time. The physical transformation has resulted in Carnie receiving higher recruiting interest. Despite being committed to Miami (OH), Carnie is being pursued by several Power 5 programs including Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.

Carnie is entering his senior season at Norris. The Titans plan to use the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end in a variety of ways offensively. Carnie says he’s focused on improving his blocking over the off-season. In 2019, Carnie caught 32 passes for nearly 500 yards.

