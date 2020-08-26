Advertisement

CDC updates guidelines to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing.

The agency now says people exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.

The CDC no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

According to the previous guidelines, viral testing was appropriate for people with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

The CDC changed the recommendations on its website Monday.

The agency says people without COVID-19 symptoms who haven’t been in close contact with someone with a known infection also do not need a test.

The CDC did not explain the change, and many doctors were puzzled by it.

A spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human Services denied the change would affect contact tracing efforts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

RNC chair on marijuana, party platform

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Pressure mounts on Russia to investigate Navalny’s illness

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kremlin said Wednesday it doesn’t want the illness of Russia’s opposition leader, who is in a coma in a German hospital after a suspected poisoning, to affect relations with the West as international pressure mounted on Moscow to investigate Alexei Navalny’s condition.

National

Laura now a major hurricane

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
People are bracing for the worst along the eastern Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura hits category 3 strength.

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 26

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Lincoln’s Boys and Girls Club hosts virtual bingo night fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, Lincoln's Boys and Girls Club has had to switch up a few things, and now, they need your help to keep programs running.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 26

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

National Politics

RNC Day 3: GOP makes case for Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meet Cyrus! You can schedule and adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.