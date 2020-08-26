Doane placed 6th, Concordia 7th in GPAC Preseason Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference plans to host a conference-only football season starting in mid-September. On Wednesday, the league announced its preseason coaches poll.

Doane is projected for a 6th place finish, while Concordia is picked 7th. The Tigers and Bulldogs were separated by 1 point in the voting system. The in-state GPAC rivals are scheduled to open the 2020 season on September 12th.

Hastings College is 8th in the preseason poll. Two-time defending NAIA champion Morningside is the league favorite.

2020 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll

1. Morningside (9 First Place Votes)

2. Northwestern (1)

T3. Dordt

T3. Midland

5. Briar Cliff

6. Doane

7. Concordia

8. Hastings

9. Dakota Wesleyan

10. Jamestown

