Advertisement

Doane placed 6th, Concordia 7th in GPAC Preseason Poll

GPAC logo
GPAC logo(GPAC)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference plans to host a conference-only football season starting in mid-September. On Wednesday, the league announced its preseason coaches poll.

Doane is projected for a 6th place finish, while Concordia is picked 7th. The Tigers and Bulldogs were separated by 1 point in the voting system. The in-state GPAC rivals are scheduled to open the 2020 season on September 12th.

Hastings College is 8th in the preseason poll. Two-time defending NAIA champion Morningside is the league favorite.

2020 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll

1. Morningside (9 First Place Votes)

2. Northwestern (1)

T3. Dordt

T3. Midland

5. Briar Cliff

6. Doane

7. Concordia

8. Hastings

9. Dakota Wesleyan

10. Jamestown

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln Christian limits fan attendance, allows student section

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Christian is limiting fan attendance for athletic competitions in 2020.

Sports

Norris leans on size, skill

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Norris football team is a Class B state title contender in 2020.

Sports

Carnie increases recruiting profile

Updated: 18 hours ago
Norris tight end James Carnie is being pursued by multiple Power 5 programs, including Nebraska.

KOLN

Carnie bulks up, raises recruiting profile

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Norris tight end James Carnie added 33 pounds while increasing his speed, which has led to recruiting interest from multiple Power 5 programs.

Latest News

Sports

Waverly's Workhorse

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
Evan Canoyer is a do-it-all senior for the Waverly football team.

Sports

Waverly poised for big season in 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
The Waverly football team is coming off a 10-win campaign.

Sports

Evan Canoyer leads Waverly into new season

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Evan Canoyer is trying to lead Waverly back to the Class B playoffs

Sports

Beatrice looking to bounce back

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Beatrice is looking to bounce back and reach the playoffs

News

Hundreds competing at USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals in Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX.

Sports

Kevin and Dan preview opening night of high school football

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
10/11 Sports team previews Week Zero