Investigators identify missing Gage County man’s body found near park

A body found north of the Big Blue River near Riverside Park in west Beatrice, has been identified as the man authorities had been searching for since August 15th.
A body found north of the Big Blue River near Riverside Park in west Beatrice, has been identified as the man authorities had been searching for since August 15th.
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A body found north of the Big Blue River near Riverside Park in west Beatrice, has been identified as the man authorities had been searching for since August 15.

Gage County Attorney and Coroner, Roger Harris, said the man found was Robert “Bob” Barton. We’re also told an autopsy was performed on Tuesday.

More: Beatrice Police searching for missing 32-year old

Harris told our sister station, News Channel Nebraska, that foul play is not suspected in the death. Barton was found Monday morning by three men using a boat to search the river area.

According to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice, a celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Riverside Park.

