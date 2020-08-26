Advertisement

Large police presence near 33rd and Vine streets following officer down call

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking people to avoid the area of 33rd and Vine streets due to a large police presence following an officer down call.

A 1011 NOW reporter on the scene said at least a dozen police vehicles are in the area, and some officers had their guns drawn.

The reporter also said he saw a person on the ground being tended to by multiple people. That person was eventually taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to multiple people on the scene, that person was a police officer. An officer down call also came through the police scanner around 12 p.m.

The police presence in the area is causing streets to be blocked off, according to LPD.

“We have an armed suspect and in the area of 33rd/ Vine to O Street. Shelter in place if you are in the area,” according to a tweet from LPD.

Hartley Elementary school is currently in lockdown due to the situation, LPS said.

“Your child is inside and safe and there’s nothing you need to do at this point. Our staff continues to communicate with students that they are safe,” LPS said in a message to parents.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody.

1011 NOW has a reporter on the scene, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

