Lincoln Christian limits fan attendance, allows student section

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Christian is limiting fan attendance for its home athletic events this fall. The Crusaders are attempting to restrict crowd size, while allowing family members, staff, and students to attend football and volleyball games on the LCS campus. Lincoln Christian administrators released the school’s fan attendance guidelines on Wednesday (See below). The Crusaders host Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the 2020 season opening football game.

At Lincoln Christian School we are committed to implementing practices that are best for the overall physical, mental and social-emotional health of our students. We strongly believe students being present in school and participating in activities is the best environment bar none. Additionally, we are committed to and required to abide by the Lancaster County Health Mandates and create procedures designed to keep the participating communities as separate as possible for multiple reasons, including but not limited to, the ability to contact trace.

LIMITED ATTENDANCE:

Attendance at Friday night’s football game at Lincoln Christian School is limited to the stakeholders of both participating communities. The opposing team will be provided a specific number of seats and open area. Stakeholders for Lincoln Christian School are people with a direct connection to the school. This includes, but is not limited to, the following: current students and their families, alumni and their families, current and former staff, LCS Friends that are actively involved in the school and past and present Foundation and School Board members.

While we can appreciate that thousands of Lincolnites would love to watch a high school football game, we have to be diligent in managing the size of our crowd.

LCS ATTENDANCE:

Lincoln Christian School fans will be expected to sit in family groups and provide four feet of distance between family groups. These four feet gaps will be clearly marked on the bleachers for everyone’s convenience. Mask are NOT required.

Lincoln Christian School fans will enter the stadium at the north gate on our designated side of the rope and will be asked to remain in our designated section throughout the evening. Lincoln Christian School’s designated section includes bleachers, grassy areas for chairs and blankets, and concessions. Lincoln Chrisitian School fans will access the restrooms in the High School Multipurpose Room via exterior door B. A shuttle will be available for those requiring assistance getting to the school to utilize the restroom facilities.

We encourage you to maximize the space we have been blessed with. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and spread out through the stadium in our designated area why you cheer on the Crusaders.

SECONDARY STUDENT ATTENDANCE:

We are allowing a “student section” however, all students MUST be masked in the student section. Secondary students wanting to come to the game but not mask have the option to sit with their family.

ELEMENTARY STUDENTS

We are allowing elementary students to attend the football game. However, all elementary students and younger children must be seated with their family.

Students and parents will not be allowed outside the designated seating area. This includes the playground and practice field west of the stadium as well.

The opposing team

The opposing team fans will enter the stadium at the north gate on their designated side of the rope and will be asked to remain in their designated section throughout the evening. A shuttle will be available for those requiring assistance getting to the portable restroom facilities. The opposing team’s designated section includes bleachers, grassy areas for chairs and blankets, concessions, and restrooms. These areas will be clearly marked and we will have LCS staff to guide fans as they arrive.

The opposing team administration will be allowed to implement social distancing and mask protocols as they deem necessary and will not be overseen by Lincoln Christian School administrators as long as they remain in their designated area.

The The opposing team football players, coaches, and team support staff will enter the school via exterior door G located on the southeast corner of the elementary gym. The team will use the Elementary Gym and the Junior High Boys and Girls Locker Rooms for all pregame needs.

Thank you in advance for partnering with us to make every effort to keep all of our students healthy and participating in activities.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.