Lincoln East volleyball games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Wednesday that East High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball practices will be canceled and competitions will be postponed until at least Sept. 8 due to a large number of members on both teams being identified as high-risk contact exposures to COVID-19.

Games will be rescheduled if possible.

“We were notified this morning by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at East High School,” said Wendy Rau, LPS health services supervisor. “Through the contact tracing process, a large number of members on both varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams were identified as high-risk contact exposures. Following our protocols, anyone identified has been directed to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.”

Per recommendations from the health department, anyone identified will be in self-quarantine for 14 days. Students and staff in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their healthcare provider and local health department. Students in quarantine will be allowed to begin remote learning immediately.

According to a release, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, LPS has the following protocols for anyone participating in athletics:

Students are required to wear a face covering as much as possible and must bring their own. This means they should wear a face covering when they arrive, depart, and any other time when they are not intensely exerting themselves.

If a student has any COVID-19 symptoms, or a member of their family has symptoms, they should not attend the practice or competitions.

If a student lives with any person that tests positive for COVID-19, or has been directed by LLCHD that they need to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, they should not attend practice or competitions.

Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, but they may not share their water bottles with others.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be available to use.

If a student does test positive for COVID-19, parents must contact the athletic director immediately.

Students and coaches must complete a self-screening prior to coming onto school sites or participating in athletics.

Numbers in the locker room should be determined by the ability to physically distance in

the space. Students will have a maximum of five minutes to change and exit the locker room. Fall coaches and sponsors are required to supervise the locker room and facilitate transition of groups through the locker room. If it is possible, have separate entrances and exits.

Coaches are required to wear face covering at all times.

Team members should maintain 6 feet of appropriate physical distance as much as possible.

Coaches should utilize smaller training groupings as appropriate and as much as possible working in groups of 6 to 8 participants. Limit your group sizes as much and often as possible.

Team groupings should be kept consistent throughout the season as much as possible.

