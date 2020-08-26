Advertisement

Lincoln man facing assault charges after shooting in February

Joseph Mitchell
Joseph Mitchell(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently charged a man for a shooting that happened back in February.

LPD said 29-year old Joseph Mitchell is facing 2nd degree assault charges, which were handed down while he was in jail on a different case.

On February 9, around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area on N 25th Street, near N 27th and Dudley Streets, where the caller said someone had just shot another person.

Responding officers found a 28-year old man with a gunshot wound on his leg. LPD said the victim told officers he was shot by a man he knew after a fight and robbery attempt.

Investigators analyzed evidence and on February 10, they located a suspect, identified as Mitchell, at Microtel on Fairfield Street. LPD said at the time, Mitchell had a warrant and was arrested. According to police, Mitchell allowed investigators to search his hotel, as well as his car, where a .9mm handgun was found in the car.

LPD said the firearm and shell casings from the scene of the shooting were sent to the state lab, where it was determined the shell casings came from the gun located in Mitchell’s car.

In February, Mitchell was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, pandering, and a warrant for forgery.

