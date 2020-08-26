Lincoln’s Boys and Girls Club hosts virtual bingo night fundraiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln and Lancaster County serves hundreds of kids every day. Because of the pandemic, they've had to switch up a few things, and now, they need your help to keep programs running.

More than 250 kids in Lincoln benefit from activities with the Boys and Girls Club, specifically, those at Park Middle School and North Star High.

Helping them academically, with health and fitness and building their self-esteem, the nonprofit knew they couldn’t stop just because the pandemic is here.

Every year, the Boys and Girls club hosts their annual Casino Night Fundraiser at Lexus of Lincoln. This year, due to the coronavirus, they’re taking things on the virtual route, making it an online bingo night.

The goal this time around is raising money to help create new virtual programs and carry out their mission of keeping the youth in Lincoln involved and active.

"Because we are in a virtual learning situation, where we've got a segment of our population at home, what we have needed to do is rise to the challenge and reach those kids even though they are at home all day long," said Monica Ledbetter, a Boys and Girls Club community volunteer.

Boys and Girls Club president Jessica Erstad told 10/11, "A lot of kids and Park Middle School and North Star High School have been left behind, and we're here to fill that gap for them. We want to make sure to be a positive and safe place they can go during this time of need."

The virtual programs first started in March of this year. Now, the Boys and Girls Club is looking to develop others, including academic programs, career exploration and teen outreach.

The Virtual Bingo Night is set to kick off Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will also be celebrity guest bingo callers, including a few special appearances from Husker coaches.

If you’d like to help the Boys and Girls Club reach their goal and attend their online bingo night, click HERE.

