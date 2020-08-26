Advertisement

Medical marijuana ballot initiative gets enough signatures

(MGN)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana announced Wednesday that their signature drive succeeded in collecting enough signatures to put their constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana on the 2020 statewide ballot. 

The Nebraska Constitution requires petitioners to collect signatures from 10% of registered voters to qualify a constitutional amendment for the ballot. That threshold, as of July 2 when the campaign’s signatures were submitted, was 122,275.

The campaign also needed to collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. The signature drive was successful in meeting that requirement in 48 counties. 

The ballot is not yet finalized, and the medical marijuana amendment awaits Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s certification.

Co-chair of the ballot committee, State Senator Anna Wishart, said, “We collected 123,000 signatures in one month — during a pandemic. We couldn’t have done that without the support of tens of thousands of Nebraskans across the state. This is overwhelming evidence that voters want medical marijuana on the ballot and legal for patients with serious and debilitating health conditions.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNL employee dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kevin Hopper, 60, a University of Nebraska employee for more than 40 years, died Aug. 19 of complications due to COVID-19.

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Kearney pizza robbery suspect says he’s not guilty

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A suspect who may have incriminated himself in a Snapchat photo says he’s not guilty of robbing a Kearney pizza delivery person.

News

West Nile Virus confirmed in Hall County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central District Health Department has confirmed the presence of the West Nile Virus in Hall County.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln Christian limits fan attendance, allows student section

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Christian is limiting fan attendance for athletic competitions in 2020.

News

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister says officer who was shot is in critical condition

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer shot is a 23-year-old veteran of the police department.

News

34 new COVID-19 cases, additional death reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hours ago
34 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional coronavirus related death was reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

News

Lincoln Police Officer shot, suspects in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
Suspects did not sustain gunshot injuries.

News

Lincoln East volleyball games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
LPS postpones East High School volleyball games.

News

Phase 3 and Phase 4 Directed Health Measures extended until Sept. 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A total of 66 Nebraska counties are currently in Phase 3.