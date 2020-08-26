Advertisement

Phase 3 and Phase 4 Directed Health Measures extended until Sept. 13

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Phase 3 directed health measures (DHMs) that are in effect until Aug. 31 are being extended through Sept. 13. A total of 66 Nebraska counties are currently in Phase 3.

All counties in Phase 3 will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalizations dramatically change. Those 66 counties will continue in Phase 4 through Oct. 31.

Phase 4 DHMs move DHM restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers, and other businesses to guidance, and allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75% capacity, though organizers of events of 500 or more people must still receive local health department approval prior to reopening.

Twenty-seven counties are currently in Phase 4, which will be extended through Sept. 30. 

An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx .

Regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

