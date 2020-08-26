Advertisement

Report shows steady economic recovery for Nebraska

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.(WTOK)
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The July leading indicator rose 0.59%, the third consecutive monthly increase. The rate of improvement, however, slowed relative to May and June.

“The Nebraska economy continues to recover from its sharp decline in March and April, but the pace of recovery appears to have moderated,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Airline passenger counts continued to improve during July, and building permits for single-family homes rose. According to the report, there was a drop in the value of the U.S. dollar, which should improve the competitiveness of Nebraska businesses that export. However, manufacturing hours declined during July, while initial claims for unemployment insurance remained elevated, near June levels. Business expectations were positive on balance. Slightly more businesses responding to the July Survey of Nebraska Business are expected to increase employment and sales over the next six months than expected to decrease them.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigators identify missing Gage County man’s body found near park

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
A body found north of the Big Blue River near Riverside Park in west Beatrice, has been identified as the man authorities had been searching for since August 15.

News

Lincoln man facing assault charges after shooting in February

Updated: 1 hour ago
he Lincoln Police Department recently charged a man for a shooting that happened back in February.

News

4 people cited after altercation in parking lot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four people, including the victim, were recently cited by the Lincoln Police Department for disturbing the peace after an altercation at a parking lot earlier this summer.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Lincoln’s Boys and Girls Club hosts virtual bingo night fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, Lincoln's Boys and Girls Club has had to switch up a few things, and now, they need your help to keep programs running.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 26

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Cyrus! You can schedule and adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Lincoln’s Boys and Girls Club hosts virtual bingo night fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
The goal is to raise money for new virtual programs and keep youth in Lincoln involved and active.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Another hot day expected in Lincoln Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunshine and heat continue today.