Advertisement

Several Lancaster County road projects not happening due to budget cuts

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This year, the Lancaster County budget totals about $200 million. Across the board, departments took about a one percent cut to their budget requests, but Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said her cut was about triple that - getting over $3 million less than requested.

The County Board of Commissioners approved the 2021 budget but the Lancaster County engineer said infrastructure needs to be a priority to fix roads like South 98th Street.

"This road has so much dirt and soil, it plugs your furnaces up; we've been fighting it for years," said Nick Vuko who lives on South 98th Street.

Nick said the increased traffic on the road isn't helping. Paving South 98th Street is just one project not happening this year.

Engineer Pam Dingman said they only have enough money to fix one bridge – the one on North 14th Street.

“All new paving was cut from the current budget,” Dingman said. “Lancaster County was given the funding to construct one lone bridge in this next budget year.”

The board said Infrastructure is a priority but there was a lot to compete with this year.

“Between the extra expenditures in the health department, COVID funding, we’ve had extra expenditures in the Election Commissioner’s office, we’ve had extra expenditures - body cameras for the sheriff’s department. Infrastructure is not the only crisis this year,” Sean Flowerday, County Commissioner said.

A 2018 task force found it would take $15 million extra each year to get Lancaster County up to speed on infrastructure.

“I don’t disagree with any of those task forces findings, we just don’t have $15 million lying around,” Flowerday said.”

Dingman asked that 50 percent of future revenue be pledged to her budget.

“Unless we make infrastructure a major priority every year, there is always going to be something,” Dingman said.

Flowerday said increasing her budget would come with a cost.

"It's less than anybody wanted to give her, but we just looked at everything; and fundamentally that's what we could afford this year without doing a levy increase," Flowerday said.

Vuko said something needs to change. “Since the traffic has really increased so much more than it was before, it’s a no-brainer to get it paved right now.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Team Coverage of LPD Officer Shooting

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Ellis Wiltsey and Jared Austin report live at 6pm

News

Lancaster Event Center hopes for support from Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford
This year 150 events with 350,000 attendees were cancelled.

Forecast

A few more hot days, then much cooler

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The end of our streak of high temperatures in the 90s is on the horizon. Cooler, but still warm temperatures arrive this weekend. The beginning of next week should be even cooler. Rain chances should return as well.

Latest News

News

UNL employee dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Hopper, 60, a University of Nebraska employee for more than 40 years, died Aug. 19 of complications due to COVID-19.

News

Kearney pizza robbery suspect says he’s not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A suspect who may have incriminated himself in a Snapchat photo says he’s not guilty of robbing a Kearney pizza delivery person.

News

Medical marijuana ballot initiative gets enough signatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
Medical marijuana ballot initiative clears hurdle.

News

West Nile Virus confirmed in Hall County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Central District Health Department has confirmed the presence of the West Nile Virus in Hall County.

Sports

Lincoln Christian limits fan attendance, allows student section

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Christian is limiting fan attendance for athletic competitions in 2020.

News

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister says officer who was shot is in critical condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officer shot is a 23-year-old veteran of the police department.