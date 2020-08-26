Several Lancaster County road projects not happening due to budget cuts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This year, the Lancaster County budget totals about $200 million. Across the board, departments took about a one percent cut to their budget requests, but Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said her cut was about triple that - getting over $3 million less than requested.

The County Board of Commissioners approved the 2021 budget but the Lancaster County engineer said infrastructure needs to be a priority to fix roads like South 98th Street.

"This road has so much dirt and soil, it plugs your furnaces up; we've been fighting it for years," said Nick Vuko who lives on South 98th Street.

Nick said the increased traffic on the road isn't helping. Paving South 98th Street is just one project not happening this year.

Engineer Pam Dingman said they only have enough money to fix one bridge – the one on North 14th Street.

“All new paving was cut from the current budget,” Dingman said. “Lancaster County was given the funding to construct one lone bridge in this next budget year.”

The board said Infrastructure is a priority but there was a lot to compete with this year.

“Between the extra expenditures in the health department, COVID funding, we’ve had extra expenditures in the Election Commissioner’s office, we’ve had extra expenditures - body cameras for the sheriff’s department. Infrastructure is not the only crisis this year,” Sean Flowerday, County Commissioner said.

A 2018 task force found it would take $15 million extra each year to get Lancaster County up to speed on infrastructure.

“I don’t disagree with any of those task forces findings, we just don’t have $15 million lying around,” Flowerday said.”

Dingman asked that 50 percent of future revenue be pledged to her budget.

“Unless we make infrastructure a major priority every year, there is always going to be something,” Dingman said.

Flowerday said increasing her budget would come with a cost.

"It's less than anybody wanted to give her, but we just looked at everything; and fundamentally that's what we could afford this year without doing a levy increase," Flowerday said.

Vuko said something needs to change. “Since the traffic has really increased so much more than it was before, it’s a no-brainer to get it paved right now.”

