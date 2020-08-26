Seward hopes to overcome inexperience in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t call the Seward Bluejays young in 2020. The better word to describe the team is inexperienced. The Bluejays have a number of upperclassmen on the roster. However, they haven’t had much experience playing at the varsity level.

“These guys have just had to wait their turn,” Seward head coach Jamie Opfer said. “Sometimes waiting your turn makes you a little hungrier.”

The Bluejays must replace starters at 15 positions this fall, including quarterback. Junior Gavin Sukup takes the reigns of the Seward offense after passing for 204 yards as a back-up last season.

The strength of Seward’s team is up front. Trey Dickey, Zack Garton, and Jackson Warren return along the offensive line. They trio helped Bluejays reach the Class B playoffs last year.

Seward opens the 2020 season on Friday at Lexington.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.