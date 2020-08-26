Advertisement

The Heat Continues

What you will need today
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another sunny and hot day for the Lincoln area. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon and it will be a bit humid. The south breeze will continue as well with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Mainly dry and warm for tonight. Thursday will be another hot day with perhaps a bit more humidity. We begin to see some changes on Friday, it will still be hot and humid but a cold front will trigger scattered t’storms Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be cooler and less humid, especially on Saturday. Most of Saturday will be dry with a slight chance of t’storm Saturday night and also on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s. There will be a better chance for scattered t’storms Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a continued chance for scattered showers and t’storms.

