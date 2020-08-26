Advertisement

West Nile Virus confirmed in Hall County

The Central District Health Department has confirmed the presence of the West Nile Virus in Hall County.
The Central District Health Department has confirmed the presence of the West Nile Virus in Hall County.(WOWT)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in the mosquito population in Hall County. West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, mosquitoes pass the virus to humans. Viral activity has been low throughout the State this year. However, the Central District Health Department is urging everyone to take precautions.

“Even though viral activity is low, the presence of West Nile Virus in the area does warrant some attention with mosquitoes,” said Jeremy Collinson, the Environmental Health Supervisor. “Especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active”.

It is estimated that approximately 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile Virus will develop a more severe form of disease. Serious illness can occur in people of any age, however people over age 50 and some immunocompromised persons (i.e. transplant patients) are at the highest risk when infected with WNV. Most people (about 4 out of 5) who are infected with West Nile Virus will not develop any type of illness (an asymptomatic infection), however you cannot know ahead of time if you’ll get sick if you are infected.

The easiest and best way to avoid WNV is to prevent mosquito bites.

  • When you are outdoors, use insect repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET. Follow the directions on the package.
  • Many mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants at these times, or consider staying indoors during these hours.
  • Make sure you have good screens on your windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and, on their sides, when they aren’t being used.

For more information contact the Central District Health Department at (308) 385-5175.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNL employee dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kevin Hopper, 60, a University of Nebraska employee for more than 40 years, died Aug. 19 of complications due to COVID-19.

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Kearney pizza robbery suspect says he’s not guilty

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A suspect who may have incriminated himself in a Snapchat photo says he’s not guilty of robbing a Kearney pizza delivery person.

News

Medical marijuana ballot initiative gets enough signatures

Updated: 1 hour ago
Medical marijuana ballot initiative clears hurdle.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln Christian limits fan attendance, allows student section

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Christian is limiting fan attendance for athletic competitions in 2020.

News

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister says officer who was shot is in critical condition

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer shot is a 23-year-old veteran of the police department.

News

34 new COVID-19 cases, additional death reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hours ago
34 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional coronavirus related death was reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

News

Lincoln Police Officer shot, suspects in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
Suspects did not sustain gunshot injuries.

News

Lincoln East volleyball games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
LPS postpones East High School volleyball games.

News

Phase 3 and Phase 4 Directed Health Measures extended until Sept. 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A total of 66 Nebraska counties are currently in Phase 3.