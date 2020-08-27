Advertisement

61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 61 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

That brings the community total to 3,802, up from 3,741 on Wednesday. The number of deaths in Lancaster County remains at 20.

Recoveries: up from 1,739 to 1,799

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent
  • State – remains at 9.4 percent
  • National – remains at 9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 18 from other communities (one on ventilator).

For more information, check out the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

