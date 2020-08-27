61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 61 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

That brings the community total to 3,802, up from 3,741 on Wednesday. The number of deaths in Lancaster County remains at 20.

Recoveries: up from 1,739 to 1,799

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent

State – remains at 9.4 percent

National – remains at 9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 18 from other communities (one on ventilator).

For more information, check out the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

