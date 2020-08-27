Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For a second night in a row, Black Lives Matter activists protested outside the Capitol Building in Lincoln.

On Wednesday, they gathered on sidewalks and streets in response to the violence that’s unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man.

The organizer of the Lincoln protest said he started putting together events this week because he felt the message of Black Lives Matter was being forgotten.

”I was out here last night just trying to make sure everybody stays safe. Everyone has a message and everyone stays peaceful. That’s the main message that I want to get across is that we are peaceful because in Kenosha they kind of wanted to go out in a violent way. Their city is burning right now and I want to make sure that doesn’t happen here,” explained Alex Benamon.

Benamon who is just 15-years old, said no matter the skin color, everyone in Nebraska bleeds red.

