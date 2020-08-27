Fidone commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four hats were on the table. Thomas Fidone picked none of them. Instead, the prized recruit picked up a bag under a table in front of him and pulled out a red hat with “Frost 7″ embroidered on it. The crowd at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs immediately cheered, including chants of “Go Big Red!”

In that moment, Fidone committed to Nebraska and ended his highly-intense recruiting battle. Fidone had countless Division-I scholarship offers, including Alabama, LSU, and Michigan. A 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end, Fidone is regarded as one of the best tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class. Rivals.com ranks him as the second-best player at his position. Overall, Fidone ranks in the top 50 nationally.

Fidone is the highest-rated player to commit to Nebraska since 2008.

