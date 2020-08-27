Grand Island returns from quarantine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grand Island football team is back on the practice field after a two-week quarantine. The Islanders were forced to cancel all practices on August 9th after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The case is causing Grand Island to drop a game from its 2020 schedule. The Islanders will not play in Week 1. Instead, Jeff Tomlin’s team plans to open the season on September 4th at Lincoln Pius X.

“There was nothing we could do about it,” senior lineman Klayten Palu said. “We had to turn that into energy and keep working.”

While quarantined, Grand Island players participated in home workouts. The team also hosted a series of Zoom meetings.

“You’re more grateful when you do get the opportunity to get out with your team,” Tomlin said. “Our kids handled it really, really well. They’re very, very grateful to be back.”

