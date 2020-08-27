Hot and More Humid Conditions Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies will continue for today and it will be a bit more humid as well. The gusty south wind will continue with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Mainly quiet conditions for tonight with clear skies and warm temperatures. Friday will be another hot and humid day in the Lincoln area. A cold front is expected to move through the area late Friday afternoon or evening and trigger a few t’storms. Widespread rain is not expected but there may be a few isolated severe t’storms.

Saturday and Sunday will be cooler and less humid. Saturday will be dry and Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the day with a small chance for a late afternoon shower or t’storms. The better chance of showers and t’storms will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s with a continued chance for scattered showers and t’storms.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s and the chance for scattered showers and t’storms. Wednesday will be warmer with only a slight chance of a t’storm.

