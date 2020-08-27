Advertisement

HOW TO HELP: Blood donations needed and fund set up for Mario Herrera

Marion Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Marion Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.(Lincoln Police)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are two ways you can help and show support following the shooting of a Lincoln Police officer in the line of duty.

Mario Herrera, a 23-year-old veteran with Lincoln Police, was shot in the torso while serving a warrant Wednesday. Herrera has underwent several surgeries and received more than 130 pints of blood. According to the Nebraska Blood Bank, the average human body contains 10-12 pints of blood.

LPD made an urgent plea for blood donations.

“It’s of utmost of importance that the community make those donations not only for Mario but for everyone else because the entire allotment for the City of Lincoln has been greatly diminished,” Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

People can make donations of blood in Mario’s name by filling out a ‘Count Me In’ card at the donation site by listing his name. Appointments must be made in advance:

Link to register: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/donor/schedules/zip

Call: 402-486-9414

You can also make a monetary donation. The family of Mario Herrera has established a fund at Liberty First Credit Union in response to the outpouring. Any of the branches in Lincoln will accept the funds.

Lincoln Police want to remind you that some people seize these opportunities to create fraudulent charities. This is the only current method for supporting the family financially.

MORE: Police identify officer shot while serving warrant on Wednesday.

